Today, in a stately manor in North Yorkshire, England, founder of Folio Media Group, Dr. Fidelis Anosike and Nollywood superstar, Rita Dominic hosted friends and family to their white wedding ceremony.

First photos from the wedding ceremony capture the power couple having their marriage blessing held in a 900-year-old Abbey with a unique history.

Celebrities on Rita’s train include Michelle Dede (Chief Maid of Honour), Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro and Dr Olivia Waturuocha all flew from Nigeria to support her.

The couple, who earlier in April, had their traditional wedding, will be joined by friends and family as they say their vows abroad.

The couple reportedly met at the 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and their relationship was a closely guarded secret.

Take a look at the photos below to know more…

