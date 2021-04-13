type here...
Joe Mettle’s wife first reaction amid divorce rumours

By Nazir Hamzah
JOE-METTLE-AND-WIFE
The wife of Ghanaian Gospel musician Joe Mettle has reacted for the first time following rumours that she is in the process of divorcing her husband.

In the past three days, Ghanaian social media space has been bombarded with multiple reports suggesting the less than a year marriage of Joe Mettle is on the brink of break up.

These rumours which took over social media could not substantiate the reason why the marriage is set for divorce.

The rumours went ahead suggesting the newly wedded Mrs Mettle already packed out of their marital home indicating in simple words, their marriage has ended in deep tears.

Prior to their wedding last year it was reported Joe Mettle was allegedly forced to marry his wife after she was found pregnant

It appears the reports which took trend on many social media platforms were blatant lies with no iota of truth.

Mrs Mettle on Sunday afternoon took to Instagram to react for the first time amid the divorce rumors.

She indicated in her instagram post that there is absolutely no truth around what is going around social media about their marriage.

With love emojis all around her caption of a photo of his husband, she posted, Happy Sunday, The Boss Himself.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

