First son of Dag Heward-Mills reported dead in the US

Information we have picked up reveals that the first son of a Ghanaian televangelist and the leader of LightHouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has kicked the bucket.

According to the source, the son identified as Dr David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath yesterday April 15, 2022, which also happened to be Good Friday ahead of the Easter celebrations.

A post sighted on the timeline of one Kwabena Frimpong reads:

“Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15,2022.

The 31 year old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.

May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Details surrounding his death at the time of publication remain unknown but we will update our readers when new details are gathered.