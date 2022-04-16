type here...
First son of Dag Heward-Mills reported dead in the US
Entertainment

First son of Dag Heward-Mills reported dead in the US

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Bishop Dag-Heward-Mills and his son David Heward-Mills
Dag-Heward-Mills and David Heward-Mills
Information we have picked up reveals that the first son of a Ghanaian televangelist and the leader of LightHouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has kicked the bucket.

According to the source, the son identified as Dr David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath yesterday April 15, 2022, which also happened to be Good Friday ahead of the Easter celebrations.

A post sighted on the timeline of one Kwabena Frimpong reads:

“Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills passed away in the USA yesterday April 15,2022.

The 31 year old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.

May his soul Rest In Peace.”

See the screenshot below:

Dag Heward son death

Details surrounding his death at the time of publication remain unknown but we will update our readers when new details are gathered.

    Source:Ghpage

