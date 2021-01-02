type here...
First video from Patapaa and German girlfriend’s traditional wedding drops

By Mr. Tabernacle
Patapaa-wedding
Ghpage has obtained the first video from the Patapaa and German girlfriend’s Liha Miller., ongoing traditional wedding.

Per what we know as inscribed on the wedding invitation card, the ceremony is currently underway at Cedi Lounge And Kitchen located in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

As seen in the video, Justice Amoah aka Patapaa and his ‘Obroni’ wife seems very happy as they are off the bachelors’ market.

Costumed in a beautiful woven Kente, Miller real name Neslihan Esen looks gorgeous and more attractive. Patapaa, on the other hand, clad in an all-white attire also appears handsome.

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

