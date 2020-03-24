- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic Nana Akuffo Addo last two(2) weeks placed a ban on all public gathering in an effort to minimize the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is killing people all around the world.

The announcement by the government raised questions as to how people who had planned their events within this period of the ban.

Well, the president made it clear that all gathering should not be held with over 25 people in attendance.

Well, a Ghanaian couple has held their wedding amid the ban on public gatherings which is currently being enforced in the country.

In a video from the wedding, the couple is seen seated in the front row with a few people seated behind them.

The officiating pastor who sat right opposite the couple was heard offering some pieces of advice to the newlyweds who were beautifully dressed in their wedding outfits.

On the other side of the building were a few other people who had also come to support the new couple.

In total, there were about 20 people at the ceremony including the couple and the priest.

Watch the video below:

It’s funny but I guess this is the good period for those who don’t want any expensive wedding to tie the knot before the President lifts the ban.

Check out some reactions from social media

nana_yaw_ninson: “how I wish my wedding would be like this ??????”

dominickie20: “If it were me,i would have postponed it..it will be hard to select who n who not to come to ur wedding ?”

fauzila_good_luck: “????at least dey can save the rest of the moni for future”

signnoy: “It’s the marriage that matters, not the wedding”.

aduasiamahpatricia: “Simple and lovely”