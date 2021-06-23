First wife steals the show at the husband’s marriage to a second wife

- Advertisement -

A first wife of a big man stole the show at her husband’s marriage to a second wife with her looks at the ceremony.

A photo that has surfaced on social media see that the first wife was glamorously dressed while sharing an infectious smile that conspicuously overshadowed the second wife during their photoshoot.

The photo got people talking with some asking why the man would even think of getting a new wife when in actual fact his first wife looks more beautiful than the second.

See the photo below:

Check out some comments below:

Hadiza: “This is cheating. She did her own and now crashing another person’s own.”

Halima: “That was so wrong of her and so low of her honestly”

Khadija: “Abeg no try that shit with me in my wedding”

kaylahdrinks.ng: “if toxic was a person, she had her own wedding, let the girl have hers too“

Halima: “It’s the bride’s wedding day. Allow her to be. Coupled with the fact that she is even prettier than the bride.”

NorthernElan: “I beg first wife chill and let Amariya shine on her day. It’s her wedding day. Does she have to share the spotlight with Uwargida. She just stole her thunder. “

Chefbeebah: “Is it her wedding? You have had your day, let the little mermaid have hers dan Allah.”