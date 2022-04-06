type here...
Firstborns shouldn't agree to do DNA tests - Kumchacha
Entertainment

Firstborns shouldn’t agree to do DNA tests – Kumchacha

By Qwame Benedict
Prophet Kumchacha smiling
Prophet Kumchcha
One of Ghana’s outspoken preachers Prophet Kumchacha has advised that it would be in the interest of all firstborns not to agree to any DNA test.

Such people, he claims, may have been formed even before their parents decided to settle down.

According to Kumchacha, such people should avoid DNA testing at all costs because the findings could reveal that their mother slept with several partners.

He stated this while speaking on Peace FM in Accra.

“Most of the time first born children are problematic. If you are a firstborn and you’re asked to come for a DNA test don’t go. For First borns whiles, another man is sleeping with the woman, another man is also topping up. So for first borns, if you check their DNAs it will bring loads of issues,” he said on the show.

Kumchacha came to this reliasation after issues of former Black Stars player Nii Odarety Lamptey once again found its way to social media.

The footballer recently won the court case that was between him and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah who cheated on him since they got married resulting in two children which later turned out that he wasn’t their father.

