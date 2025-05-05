Five children found dead in an abandoned car

Nigeria – Five children have died of suffocation inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle in the Agyaragu community, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The victims are Kamsi Onah (male, 8 years), Somer Onah (male, 6 years), Unice Udouchi (female, 10 years), Nmasoma Nnaji (female, 10 years) and Chioma Nnaji (female, 8 years).

The Publicity Secretary of the Migili Youth Association (MYA), Comrade Samuel Akala, who confirmed the incident, said some of the children died at the scene of the incident, while others were confirmed dead at Aroh Hospital, Agyaragu.

Akala added that the unfortunate incident has since been reported to the Police at the Duglu Trailer Park.

The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in Lafia, the State capital.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the tragic incident in a statement said the command has launched a full investigation into the tragic death of the children following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed.

