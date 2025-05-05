type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Five children found dead in an abandoned car

By Armani Brooklyn
Abandoned car

Nigeria – Five children have died of suffocation inside an abandoned, unserviceable vehicle in the Agyaragu community, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The tragic incident occurred around 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

The victims are Kamsi Onah (male, 8 years), Somer Onah (male, 6 years), Unice Udouchi (female, 10 years), Nmasoma Nnaji (female, 10 years) and Chioma Nnaji (female, 8 years).

READ ALSO: Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

The Publicity Secretary of the Migili Youth Association (MYA), Comrade Samuel Akala, who confirmed the incident, said some of the children died at the scene of the incident, while others were confirmed dead at Aroh Hospital, Agyaragu.

Akala added that the unfortunate incident has since been reported to the Police at the Duglu Trailer Park.

The corpses have been deposited at the mortuary in Lafia, the State capital.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the tragic incident in a statement said the command has launched a full investigation into the tragic death of the children following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Tamilore Odunsi

Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

GLCpl Shani Abdullai

Police officer interdicted for selling tramadol

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 5, 2025
27.5 C
Accra

Also Read

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video

Asenso Boakye told us he could only help us with ticket- Family of Pinamang reveals

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways