Five Junka Town cast who have died since the release of the movie

By Qwame Benedict
Junka-Town-Cast
Junka-Town-Cast

Junka Town has been trending for the last few days following the death of one of the main characters in the movie some years ago.

The movie featured the likes of Too Much, Alaska, Yogot, Ajara Mapouka and others who became known popular stars and brought eyes to Takoradi as a place where Ghanaians can rely on for movies and not just Accra and Kumasi.

Junka Town movie which became the talk of the town was released some 10 years ago and had some successes.

But the same cannot be said about the cast of the movie. In the last few years, some of the main cast have died and the cause of their death has remained unknown.

In this article, we take a look at the five(5) cast of Junka town who have died;

Ajara Mapouka – 2018

Junkatown Actress Mansa Mensah Popularly also Known As Ajara Mapouka Has Died
Mansa Mensah

Mansa Mensah popularly known as Ajara Mapouka died in 2018 when the movie was still catching up. Her death somehow stalled the production of another part of the movie since she played a huge role in parts 1 and 2 of the movie.

Abele Wab3d3m – 2019

Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Abele
Abele

Kojo Antwi aka Abele Wab3d3m of Junka Town fame who also happens to be one of the founding members joined the maker in 2019.

The plus-size actor’s cause of death to date has been unknown to the public.

Yogot – 2024

Yogot - GhPage

Yogot was one of the fans’ favourites in the popular movie but he had to say goodbye to the world in 2024 after a short illness that left him speechless.

According to Too Much, Yogot was sick for just one week but gave up his ghost before they could find a solution to his problem which many said was spiritual.

Tahiru – 2025

Tahiru
Tahiru

Abdullai Tahiru popularly known as Taidu was reported dead some days ago leaving the majority of movie lovers shocked at what could be happening to the cast of Junka Town.

Currently, the cause of his death is not publicly known and his family is also yet to officially speak on the demise of their son.

Bolga Jay Zee

Bolga Jay Zee was one of the cast mentioned in the movie but made a few cameo appearances.

Less information is known about him and when he died but his colleagues have listed his name as one of the people the have lost from the

