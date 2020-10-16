type here...
GhPage News Five arrested in Mfantseman MP's murder case
News

Five arrested in Mfantseman MP’s murder case

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Mfantseman MP murder
Mfantseman MP murder
- Advertisement -

According to reports, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended five persons in connection with the murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for the Mfantseman Constituency.

Although details of the identities of the five suspects remain scanty, there is a manhunt going on for the arrest of more suspects in connection with the case.

In a tweet, the Ghana Police Service stated on its official Twitter page that the five suspects are being taken through all the necessary lawful procedures.

Ghana Police Service tweet
Ghana Police Service tweet

Furthermore, sources have it that the suspects were picked up by the Central Region Police Command from various hideouts around the area.

Mr. Hayford was gunned down as his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region after a campaign.

According to an eyewitness’ account the MP’s vehicle was attacked by robbers numbering about 6 and was shot at when their driver tried to steer past their roadblock.

The driver was then shot at to scare others from revolting. The MP revealing his identity as he was asked who the MP of the constituency was got shot twice to his death.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has placed a ¢20,000 bounty on the killers of the incumbent MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 16, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
88 %
3.9mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News