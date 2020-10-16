Five arrested in Mfantseman MP’s murder case

- Advertisement -

According to reports, the Ghana Police Service has apprehended five persons in connection with the murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for the Mfantseman Constituency.

Although details of the identities of the five suspects remain scanty, there is a manhunt going on for the arrest of more suspects in connection with the case.

In a tweet, the Ghana Police Service stated on its official Twitter page that the five suspects are being taken through all the necessary lawful procedures.

Furthermore, sources have it that the suspects were picked up by the Central Region Police Command from various hideouts around the area.

Mr. Hayford was gunned down as his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region after a campaign.

According to an eyewitness’ account the MP’s vehicle was attacked by robbers numbering about 6 and was shot at when their driver tried to steer past their roadblock.

The driver was then shot at to scare others from revolting. The MP revealing his identity as he was asked who the MP of the constituency was got shot twice to his death.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has placed a ¢20,000 bounty on the killers of the incumbent MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.