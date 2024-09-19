‘Fix The Country’ member in viral video tearing posters at National Cathedral site arrested

A member of the Fix the Country movement, under the auspices of Democracy Hub, has been arrested at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Ralph St. Williams, also known as Fellow Ghanaians, was arrested while en route to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region ahead of the group’s protest on Saturday.

The convener of the movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, made this known in a tweet on X on Thursday, September 19.

Mr Barker-Vormawor believes the arrest is linked to Fellow Ghanaians’ participation in the “Enough is Enough” demonstration organised by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission.

“It appears that Ralph’s arrest stems from his peaceful participation in Tuesday’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration, where he highlighted government mismanagement by opening the National Cathedral pit, a site that has already cost Ghana 58 million cedis, for symbolic swimming,” portions of the tweet read.

A viral video of the suspect shows him tearing down some posters at the Cathedral project site and expressing his anger over the misuse of public funds.