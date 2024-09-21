type here...
“Fix the country’ member who was arrested for breaking into the National Cathedral goofed – Rashad fires

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

Award-winning blogger and vlogger, Rashad, has called out Ralph for abusing simple rules and regulations.

Recall that days ago, Ralph, a known member of the ‘Fix The Country’ contingent, was arrested.

Ralph St. Williams, also known as Fellow Ghanaians, was arrested while en route to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region ahead of the group’s protest on Saturday.

The convener of the movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, made this known in a tweet on X on Thursday, September 19.

Fix The Country

Speaking on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, Rashad expressed his displeasure at Ralph for breaking into a security zone (The National Cathedral).

Rashad also lamented over the fact that Ralph’s decision to forcefully enter the National Cathedral site couldn’t have turned bloody if the military men on guard tried to resist their entry.

Pressing forward, Rashad also slammed Ralph for putting the lives of his colleague protestors at risk.

