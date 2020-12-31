type here...
Fix the road so I can bring in my Lamborghini – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale
If the new post sighted on the social media handle of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is anything to go by, then it means the SM boss has acquired for himself a Lamborghini.

According to the post sighted, Shatta Wale called on the government to come and fix his road because he wants to bring in his lamborghini.

He posted: “Can the Government please come and do my to road before I bring in my Lamborghini?”

We all know Lamborghni no doubt is one of the expensive car brand in the world and Shatta Wale who happens to be one of the richest musicians in the country doesn’t want to buy the car and just park it home.

He would love to ride around town with it and show off with his fans but due to the bad nature of the roads he isn’t ready to always repair the car whenever he takes it out for a spin.

Source:Ghpage

