Fix Your Attitude first-Afia Schwar slams campaigners of #Fix the country

Self-styled Child Rights Activist and socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa aka Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the #Fix The Country campaign fast gaining momentum across social media with a different school of thought.

The #Fix The Country has dominated on Twitter for the past days. The trend has seen many celebrities joining in a quest to push for this new agenda/call on the government to be up and doing.

The likes of Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Serwaa Amihere, et al have all expressed their total displeasure at the Akufo-Addo led government over the high cost of living and poor management of the nation.

Sharing her view on this, Afia Schwar said in a video that Ghanaians should rather fix their attitudes first. She opines Nana Addo alone can not fix the country if the citizens are unwilling to change.

Afia Schwar mentioned that there is more than we can as a country to help the government make things work well for us rather than solely pushing all the blame on the government.

The comedienne in her take went on to call on people in government-owned institutions to stop taking bribes and forging documents as it all contributes to the retrogression of the nation.

In her view, Nana Addo cannot do the ‘magic’ if the countrymen are not ready to first change their bad attitudes and do the right things expected of any good citizen to do. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, conveners of the #FixTheCountryNow social media protest have written to the Police to notify them of their intention to stage a protest over hardships in the country and the neglect of leadership.

They intend to hold the protest on May 9, 2021. The proposed protest will see protestors walk from the Black Star Square Accra to Maxmart, 37.