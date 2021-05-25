- Advertisement -

Veteran Kumawood actor Alexander Agya Adu aka Agya Koo has added his mouth to the ongoing fix the country and fix yourself debate.

Agya Koo in an interview with Angel TV today, disclosed that he has heard calls from people asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to fix the country

According to the campaigners, the country is not developing and there are a lot of things that are in a mess in the country.

But in Agya Koo’s submission, those making noise about Nana fixing the country should first fix themselves.

Explaining why they should first fix themselves, he cited an example saying that Ghanaians would go to embassies and obey all the rules and regulations.

These same people would travel to other countries and behave very well but when they return to Ghana, they tend to put the laws in their own hands.

He questioned how they expect the country to be fixed with such attitude.

Agya Koo went on to say that until they change their attitude in this country then there is nothing to be fixed in this country.

Listen to his interview below:

Some netizens have bashed him for asking people to fix themselves first because they believe he is taking sides with the government since he openly declared his love for the party ahead of the 2016 and 2020 elections.