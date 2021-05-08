type here...
Entertainment

‘Fixing the country automatically fixes the people’ – Sarkodie breaks silence on #FixTheCountry movement

By Kweku Derrick
Rapper Sarkodie has waded into the social media campaign #FixTheCountry after an avalanche of backlash from followers over his silence on the movement.

The multi-award-winning artiste reacted to the criticism saying he supports the convenors and has always supported the cause for government accountability “since the beginning of his career through his music”.

Sarkodie in a lengthy post on social media wrote: “I support both #FixTheCountry and #FixYourself but at this point, the government has more to do for citizens to fix themselves.

“If you fix the system then you can blame the people 100% for not fixing themselves and that’s why you are leaders.

“Fixing the country automatically fixes the people.”

The campaign was initially started by some young persons on Twitter but attracted some celebrities including Efia Odo, DKB, John Dumelo and others.

Sarkodie, who touted the NPP’s leadership in his song ‘Happy Day’, was conspicuously missing in action. But he explained that he had remained silent because his opinion has always been misconstrued for a political agenda.

I know politicians and party followers intentionally politicize my opinion, even when they know it’s the truth, to save their party thinking I’m attacking a particular party,” he wrote.

I don’t explain myself because the people with political ears and eyes will never accept it and try to attack my submission and that has been our biggest problem as a country and that’s one of the main reason why we are stagnant.

Source:GHPage

