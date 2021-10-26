Fixing the country; the Dampare effect in making it a reality – Mr Tabernacle writes

- Advertisement -

Originally started as a hashtag on Twitter, a famous and widely used microblogging platform, #FixTheCountry gained ground in no time as scores of Ghanaians deemed it an important call.

A strong force it became on social media, #FixTheCountry gradually found its way to the traditional media, almost all the media houses at the time this campaign started generating a conversation around it.

#FixTheCountry is a campaign staged by Ghanaians to protest against the government (Nana Addo led administration) over poor governance and difficulties with the Ghanaian economy.

This campaign was championed by KalyJay, Efia Odo and a couple of other celebrities.

Though it gained momentum on the internet, we never imagined it becoming something that could change the phase of Ghana within the shortest possible time.

#FixTheCountry protesters mastered the courage to stage a demonstration to show the government how serious they were about their campaign and the need for the leadership to do something to make the country a good place to live.

Several thousand protesters marched in Ghana’s capital Accra on Wednesday under the slogan “#FixTheCountry”, the latest rally against President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

Dressed in red and black and chanting patriotic songs, protesters waved placards declaring “corruption breeds poverty” and “fix our education system now” as they marched in the city centre.

In the wake of the on and off social media drive of the fix the country story, some celebrities who had divergent opinions to the crusade countered with another hashtag, #FixYourAttitude.

They believed that the government can only do little if we as citizens fail to change our attitude and see the need for us to live well as countrymen and protect what we have as a nation.

These and more conflicting ideas created a back and forth as some popular names in the country lambasted each other holding firmly to their separate calls.

All this while, George Akuffo Dampare was then appointed as the acting Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Nana Akufo-Addo on 21 July 2021.

Little did we know he was taking notes on how to shake the country on the demand of Ghanaians for the country to be fixed. Mr Dampare had a plan, he wanted to use his power as a police officer to fix things.

I’m sure he liked the idea of fixing the country.

Mr Dampare was sworn in by the President at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021, as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Just weeks after he was sworn in, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is doing the most. He is making the mark. I can say, for now, he’s proceeding with the #fixthecountry campaign to see the light of day.

Under his watch as the 23rd IGP, Dampare will arrest and prosecute without fear or favour should one break the law.

I love his new energy, at least the Police Service can now be trusted again with how Dampare is fixing things using the Police as a tool.

I commend him for putting measures in place to help fix the country like how we all wanted it. The #DampareEffect is working for the good of the country. Let’s all support him.