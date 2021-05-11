- Advertisement -

Outspoken member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the ladies making noise on social media with the harshtag #fixthecountry are slay queens who have stopped receiving monies from big men.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong alleged that these slay queens during the days of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) term in office enjoyed from their big men who were in power by then.

He went on to say that since the NPP assumed power, these slay queens have stopped enjoying hence their decision to support the #fixthecountry campaign just to make the Akuffo Addo led government unpopular.

The maverick politician disclosed that his party the NPP are not willing and ready to pay any slay queen whom he tagged as cheap to show off their GUCCI bags they get after spending time with their big men.

He said: “The fix yourself campaign is been led by slay queens who say the men in the NPP don’t. Why should I pay such monies to you? Whiles I’m sit-in here I’ve a lot on my mind I want to do so why will I waste my money on you? They are cheap too, they sit in planes and display their Gucci bags.”

Kennedy joined the thousand of citizens who believe ts better the citizens fix their mindset rather asked and mount pressure on the President to fix the country.