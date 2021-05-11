type here...
GhPageNews#Fixthecountry being fueled by slay queens because their NPP men have stopped...
News

#Fixthecountry being fueled by slay queens because their NPP men have stopped paying

By Qwame Benedict
#Fixthecountry being fueled by slay queens because their NPP men have stopped paying
Kennedy-Agyapong-Fixthecountry
- Advertisement -

Outspoken member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the ladies making noise on social media with the harshtag #fixthecountry are slay queens who have stopped receiving monies from big men.

Hon Kennedy Agyapong alleged that these slay queens during the days of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) term in office enjoyed from their big men who were in power by then.

He went on to say that since the NPP assumed power, these slay queens have stopped enjoying hence their decision to support the #fixthecountry campaign just to make the Akuffo Addo led government unpopular.

The maverick politician disclosed that his party the NPP are not willing and ready to pay any slay queen whom he tagged as cheap to show off their GUCCI bags they get after spending time with their big men.

He said: “The fix yourself campaign is been led by slay queens who say the men in the NPP don’t. Why should I pay such monies to you? Whiles I’m sit-in here I’ve a lot on my mind I want to do so why will I waste my money on you? They are cheap too, they sit in planes and display their Gucci bags.”

Kennedy joined the thousand of citizens who believe ts better the citizens fix their mindset rather asked and mount pressure on the President to fix the country.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News