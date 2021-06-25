type here...
#FixTheCountry demonstration can go on – Court directs

By Kweku Derrick
An Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, has directed that conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement can embark on a demonstration only if they use the procedures prescribed by law.

The court gave this directive on Friday, June 25, 2021, following an earlier application brought before it by the police injuncting a demonstration the #FixTheCountry campaigners had wanted to organise on May 9.

Arguing the police’s case in court on Friday, Attorney-General, Godfred Dame submitted that the E.I. 37 (impositions of COVID-19 restrictions) restricts large political gatherings and that the demonstration as intended by the organisers was to be a political gathering, Citi New reports.

A lawyer for the conveners, Tata Kosi Foliba, however, argued that the application was moot and in another vain, premature and without merit.

He also contended that there could be no larger political gathering than rallies, which government officials had discounted in earlier communications as a contributory factor to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Another lawyer for the conveners, Francis Ontoyin, also cited the recent funeral of the late Forestry Commission CEO, Sir John, to argue that the right to assembly is so fundamental that E.I. 37 should not be interpreted to deny citizens that right.

Justice Ruby Aryeetey, consequently, ruled that the said application, intended to prohibit, had long elapsed and could therefore not be injuncted.

She subsequently ruled that the #FixTheCountry campaigners would have to go through the necessary processes if they intended to organise another demonstration.

Source:GHPage

