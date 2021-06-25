type here...
GhPageEntertainment#FixTheCountry: Efia Odo, 14 others freed after police arrest (Video)
Entertainment

#FixTheCountry: Efia Odo, 14 others freed after police arrest (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Efia Odo freed fixthecountry
- Advertisement -

GHPage.com is reliably informed that actress Efia Odo has been released by the Police following her arrest at the premises of the High Court in Accra on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About 15 members of the #FixTheCountry movement, including the actress, who massed up at the entrance of the High Court were arrested shortly after the High Court ruled on a lawsuit in their favour.

The reason for the arrest is unknown, except that they were at the High Court to support lawyers in court.

SEE ALSO: Last video of Efia Odo before her arrest surfaces

A video sighted on social media shows Efia Odo and her members taking pictures and jubilating after regaining their freedom.

Watch the video below.

Moments before the arrest, the protestors were seen entering the court premises and taking pictures with Efia Odo, one of the conveners who had stepped out of the court premises ahead of the delivery of the ruling.

SEE ALSO: #FreeEfiaOdo starts trendign on social media after Efia Odo’s arrest

According to some of the conveners, a police officer on duty at the court instructed them to leave the premises and later called for backup. The Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command led the team to initiate the arrest.

Watch the video:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, June 25, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
83 %
3.2mph
40 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News