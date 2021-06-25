- Advertisement -

GHPage.com is reliably informed that actress Efia Odo has been released by the Police following her arrest at the premises of the High Court in Accra on Friday, June 25, 2021.

About 15 members of the #FixTheCountry movement, including the actress, who massed up at the entrance of the High Court were arrested shortly after the High Court ruled on a lawsuit in their favour.

The reason for the arrest is unknown, except that they were at the High Court to support lawyers in court.

A video sighted on social media shows Efia Odo and her members taking pictures and jubilating after regaining their freedom.

Moments before the arrest, the protestors were seen entering the court premises and taking pictures with Efia Odo, one of the conveners who had stepped out of the court premises ahead of the delivery of the ruling.

According to some of the conveners, a police officer on duty at the court instructed them to leave the premises and later called for backup. The Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command led the team to initiate the arrest.

