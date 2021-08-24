type here...
FixTheCountry, we want to come home-Ghanaians in Germany ‘clash’ with Akufo-Addo

Some Ghanaians in Germany in a video trending online are heard calling out President Nana Addo to fix the country so they can come back to their motherland.

From the video, the unseen faces of these Ghanaian nationals seemed very bothered over the current ‘economic crisis’ in the country.

They protested bitterly to Nana Addo who was in Germany yesterday on an invitation to participate in the 75th Anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous region.

“Nana fix the country, we love you Nana so fix the country. Fix the country so that we can come home. We can’t be begging for our rights all the time.

We want to come back home, we have gold, oil. Africa is blessed with minerals but we have nothing to write home about”. One of the protesters is heard saying as Nana Addo arrived for the celebrations.

This comes weeks after the youth took to the streets of Accra to register their displeasure with the leadership in the country.

Source:GHPAGE

