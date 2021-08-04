- Advertisement -

Scores of Ghanaians have taken to the street to pour out their frustration and anger over what they say is the poor handling of the country’s affairs in a non-partisan protest dubbed #FixTheCountry.

Sights and scenes from the march show hundreds of protesters brandishing placards and banners with inscriptions calling for some level of improvement in various aspects of the economy.

One of such banners which has caught the attention of many is that of a young man who penned an emotional note to his mother as he joined the ongoing protest.

The inscription he brandished read: “I may not return home alive from this demo. And if I don’t, Mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation.”

Check out the photo below.

As early as 4 am, some youth were already gathered at Obra Spot where the #FixTheCountry demonstration was scheduled to begin.

The protesters began chanting and singing ahead of the protest.

Not only the youth have been spotted at the demonstration, but some elderly people have also been seen at the grounds holding placards pleading/urging the government of Ghana to fix the country.

Some of the placards read: How Far With Name, Fix Akuapem North, Ghana You Arise For Our Country, High Rate of Taxes; Lack of Jobs Please Help, Proper Education’ etc are some of the inscriptions on placards.

Some touching scenes from the demonstration also show elderly folks shedding tears over the hardship and the poor state of the nation.