#Fixthecountry is about you too – Efia Odo tells Police

By Qwame Benedict
Efia Odo and Ghana Police
Actress and socialite Efo Odo has sent some words of advice out to the Ghana Police to allow the organizers of #fixthecountry to have their demonstration peacefully.

According to Efia Odo, the main idea for the campaign is not just about a few people but about the whole country of which the police themselves are part.

The Police are in court to prevent the organizers of the #fixthecountry campaign from holding their planned demonstration which was scheduled to come off some weeks ago.

With the recent attack and subsequent killing of the police offer guiding the bullion van, there have been calls and pressures mounted on the Police to at least allow the demonstration to hold since everyone is involved.

Efia Odo who has been a strong advocate for #fixthecountry took to social media to lament the living conditions of the same police preventing them from doing the right thing.

She posted: “Police bungalows are nothing to be proud about and housing projects are deteriorating by the day. What is really wrong with our system? They waste money on projects and leave it to rot. Just a waste of money!! Ghana police are you sure you don’t wanna join #FixTheCountry?”

Efia Odo post
Source:Ghpage

