FixTheCountry: Your indecent dressing is not helping the course – Victoria Lebene subtly jabs Efia Odo

- Advertisement -

Actress Victoria Lebene has chided convenors of the #FixTheCountry movement and the several thousand who took to the streets to protest on Wednesday, August 4.

Lebene, who is advocating for decency in the non-partisan campaign, charged role models and the youth to dress well in public and on social media to promote the sanity of the course.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page Thursday, she appeared to throw a subtle jab at her fellow actress, Efia Odo, who actively led the campaign in its early stages, over her dressing which she says is not “appropriate” in the fight for the change she wants to see.

According to the wife of blogger Nkonkonsa, supporters lending their voice to the campaign must fix themselves first.

Lebene wrote: “Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account to everything we do!.

“COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! read and research on things before your comment. THANKS!”

Victoria Lebene’s attack on Efia Odo and other conveners of #FixTheNation

Although Victoria Lebene did not mention names in her post, some social media users were quick to suggest that her comment is directed at Efia Odo.

They argued that she is the supposed “role model” involved in the #FixTheCountry movement whose fashion sense has always caused a stir on the internet.