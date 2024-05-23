type here...
The flat tummy tea works- Kwadwo Sheldon mocks Fella Makafui

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian Youtuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has pulled the legs of actress cum business mogul, Fella Makafui.

This comes after the slim tea, and corsets among others the actress sells became questionable after a series of videos and tweets by Medikal said otherwise.

Medikal subtly labeled Fella’s products as fake, claiming that they did not work as it has been reported.

Medikal disclosed that he paid thousands of dollars to ensure that Fella Makafui had surgery to enlarge her buttocks.

According to Medikal, Fella told him that was the only way she could convince people and get them to patronize her products.

Well, Ghanaian blogger Kwadwo Sheldon has waded into the ongoing brouhaha, claiming the slim tea works.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, Sheldon posted a picture of himself and captioned it “Flat tummy tea did and God supported”.

Source:Ghpage

