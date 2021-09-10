‘Flee from people who only want to see you at night, you’re not an owl’ – Delay

- Advertisement -

Popular television personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay, has proffered a thought-provoking word of advice to her fans about red flags to look out for in their relationships.

The astute TV host cum entrepreneur took to Twitter to urge single men and women to flee from partners who only want to spend time with them at ungodly hours of the night because they are not owls.

According to Delay, couples in a serious relationship should be able to make time for each other at every time and not only at late hours when one party nursed mischievous thoughts to get intimate.

“Stop dating people who only want to see you at night, you’re not an owl”

