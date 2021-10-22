type here...
Entertainment

Florence Obinim to bury dad in November

By Qwame Benedict
Florence Obinim
Gospel musician and the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim would say her final goodbye to her dad who kicked the bucket a few weeks ago.

Funeral posters of the musician have found their way onto social media of which Ghpage.com has sighted.

According to the details on the poster, the late father of the Gospel singer identified as Nana Siaw Manu who was also the Nkawie Kumahene Adontenhene would be buried on November 13 at Nkwie Kuma.

He would be laid in state on the same day to allow mourners to pay their last respect to him.

See the flyer below:

Florence Obinim
Florence Obinim

The Obinim family must be really going through a tough time.

Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim laid his father to rest some few weeks ago and in a few weeks time, his wife is also going to do the same for her father.

In another news, Ghpage TV had an exclusive interview with Florence Obinim where she spoke about so many things.

Watch the full interview below:

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

