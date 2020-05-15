LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband's arrest - Ken's close...
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s arrest – Ken’s close friend reveals secret

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Florence-Obinim-&-Ken
Florence-Obinim-&-Ken
- Advertisement -

Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

The arrest from what we know was arranged by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Bishop Obinim and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been ‘fighting’ for some weeks now with the MP affirming that he would do everything possible to close down the church of the preacher for playing with the minds of Ghanaians especially his church members.

After his arrest yesterday, many people have started asking questions as to what could have triggered his arrest when he has remained silent for some weeks now.

Well, a close friend to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong identified as Mr Phillip has come out to explain why the MP called for the arrest of Obinim.

READ ALSO: Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

According to him, Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s current situation because of her comment she passed days ago.

It would be remembered that in wake of Obinim’s fight with Kennedy Agyapong, Florence Obinim recorded a video addressing the accusations levelled against her husband, making some comments that provoked the MP.

Mr Philip explained that the comments from Florence that Ken cheats on his wife and has many children got to the MP very bad that is why he is now going full force to bring him down by all means.

Previous articleKidi drops the first reaction after Accra FM presenter sacked him from a live interview

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Ama Endorsed; the sexiest Ghanaian carpenter who first set out to be a lawyer

RASHAD -
A story of a Ghanaian lady who is a carpenter has been narrated on social media and has motivated every young person...
Read more
Lifestyle

Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

Mr. Tabernacle -
Controversial radio/television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has also reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway...
Read more
Lifestyle

Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the arrest of Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church by the...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Full story on how naked man was pushed to death from an Ashawo window in Kumasi Asafo

Mr. Tabernacle -
A prostitute in Kumasi-Asafo has been arrested by police after she pushed a client to his death from the window of a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ama Coke reacts to being ‘chopped’ in a swimming pool by a married man

RASHAD -
In December 2019, a video of a popular Slay Queen being hammered in a swimming pool by an unknown guy went viral...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
83 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
32 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News