- Advertisement -

Yesterday, the news about the arrest of the founder and leader of International God’s Way Church Bishop Daniel Obinim went viral.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

The arrest from what we know was arranged by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Bishop Obinim and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has been ‘fighting’ for some weeks now with the MP affirming that he would do everything possible to close down the church of the preacher for playing with the minds of Ghanaians especially his church members.

After his arrest yesterday, many people have started asking questions as to what could have triggered his arrest when he has remained silent for some weeks now.

Well, a close friend to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong identified as Mr Phillip has come out to explain why the MP called for the arrest of Obinim.

READ ALSO: Now you’re faking sickness – Kennedy Agyapong first reaction after Obinim’s arrest

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

According to him, Florence Obinim is the cause of her husband’s current situation because of her comment she passed days ago.

It would be remembered that in wake of Obinim’s fight with Kennedy Agyapong, Florence Obinim recorded a video addressing the accusations levelled against her husband, making some comments that provoked the MP.

Mr Philip explained that the comments from Florence that Ken cheats on his wife and has many children got to the MP very bad that is why he is now going full force to bring him down by all means.