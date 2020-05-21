The Obinims have been trending for all the wrong reasons recently. While news of Bishop Daniel Obinim’s arrest and a possible trial makes headlines these past few days, Florence Obinim pronounces Ecclesiastes and goes viral for getting it all wrong

Florence Obinim was captured on tape saying ‘Heblues’ instead of Hebrews and carried the troll of the day crown with Ghanaians making a mockery of her because of her unacceptable blunder.

A recent excerpt from a bible study session led by the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim, shows her struggle to pronounce Ecclesiastes which is a book of the Bible.

Instead of Ecclesiastes, she said Ekristiensis. Netizens believe that they can comprehensively say that Florence Obinim’s ‘Heblues’ blunder was no mistake and that she possibly has a problem with pronunciation and differentiating between the letters ‘l’ and ‘r’.

It seems Mrs. Florence Obinim is likely to be made ‘donkey of the day’ once again with people trolling her left, right and center for her awkward pronunciation.

Apparently, this has met the Obinim family at a wrong time forasmuch as Bishop Daniel Obinim finds himself in the grips of the law charged with publication of false news and forgery

The latest news reaching the public is that Bishop Daniel Obinim is still in police custody after failing to meet all the requirements for a possible bail valued at 100,000 Ghana cedis

Obinim’s arrest comes as an aftermath of revelations made by Kennedy Agyapong which have led to the former detained and possibly facing trial.

The next few days promise to bring new developments on Obinim’s case and Kennedy’s name will be all over this saga to the end.