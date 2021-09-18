- Advertisement -

The wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim has opened up about her marriage to the popular man of God, sharing some insight to how they have stood the test of time till date.

Florence Obinim who spoke in an exclusive interview with GHPage.com revealed that she has been married to the Founder and Head Bishop of International God’s Way Church since 2004.

But amid the countless controversies that have rocked their marriage they are still standing strong together after 17-years.

Florence Obinim indicated that her marriage has been blessed due to the annointing bestowed on her for being a good wife to her partner.

Citing Biblical scriptures, the gospel artiste elaborated the qualities of a good wife and the things they do to support their husbands to attract good fortunes.

Among other things, Mrs Obinim spoke about attacks from the Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and his threats to expose and bring Bishop Obinim down.

Watch the interview below