type here...
GhPageEntertainmentFlorence Obinim shares secret to her 17-years-long marriage to Bishop Obinim
Entertainment

Florence Obinim shares secret to her 17-years-long marriage to Bishop Obinim

By Kweku Derrick
Florence Obinim
Florence Obinim
- Advertisement -

The wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim has opened up about her marriage to the popular man of God, sharing some insight to how they have stood the test of time till date.

Florence Obinim who spoke in an exclusive interview with GHPage.com revealed that she has been married to the Founder and Head Bishop of International God’s Way Church since 2004.

But amid the countless controversies that have rocked their marriage they are still standing strong together after 17-years.

Florence Obinim indicated that her marriage has been blessed due to the annointing bestowed on her for being a good wife to her partner.

Citing Biblical scriptures, the gospel artiste elaborated the qualities of a good wife and the things they do to support their husbands to attract good fortunes.

Among other things, Mrs Obinim spoke about attacks from the Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and his threats to expose and bring Bishop Obinim down.

Watch the interview below

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, September 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News