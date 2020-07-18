Florence-Obinim-in-stunning-new-look-encourages-her-followers-to-pray-against-misfortunes

Mrs. Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Obinim, general overseer of Internation God’d Way CHurch, has been spotted in recent photos looking dazzling and smiling with a brand new look, encouraging and challenging her followers to pray.

In the photos sighted on Facebook, Florence Obinim wore braided hair tied in a bunch on her head with a very young-looking face.

Mrs. Obinim was dressed in a white net (see-through) dress with a black vest inside as she sent greetings from Spain, indicating her current location at the moment.

Sharing the photos, the wife of Bishop Obinim shared words of motivation and encouraged her followers to face their challenges with nothing but prayers.

“The DARKEST MOMENTS produce the BRIGHTEST LIGHTS

Mrs. Dr. Florence Obinim sends greetings from Spain. Greetings to all my lovely fans, followers and IGWC Church members, I’m doing fantastic. I just have a simple message which might help you go forward and triumph over trying times in your life. Never be afraid of being ridiculed or persecuted, but be afraid of not having a God who will direct your actions. When you face challenges with a clear mind and you back it with prayers, they lose their power.

My child, you’re deserving of a great life, but please don’t cut corners or rush to get yourself up there by stepping on people. Through the pain or hell came qualities from heaven, during your darkest moments, that is when you gather courage and pray for the brightest lights.

The enemy put me through that, i was hurt but I never cried, I prayed for vindication, now God is strongly fighting for me, unexpected revelations are popping up concerning certain heartbreaking accusations.

To my IGWC members, active Church service will resume very soon so get yourselves ready for Church Service, and remember to keep fighting for the ministry of Jesus, keep fighting for those you love, keep fighting for you, you have so much to give, such an example to set.” Florence Obinim stated.