Flowking Stone goes deep into how King Paluta suffered as an underground artiste (Video)

Veteran Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, FlowKing Stone, has recounted how he immensely sacrificed to help King Paluta hit the limelight.

During an exclusive interview with King Asu-B on GhPage’s Rash Hour Show, FlowKing Stone dived deep into how he held King Paluta’s hands and taught him the ins and outs of music.

As stated by FlowKing Stone, back in the day, he used to record songs for King Paluta and even featured home on his albums when he was just an underground artiste.

FlowKing Stone also gave an account of how he introduced King Paluta and some Kumasi up-and-coming artists during the VGMAs years ago.

While on the course of discussing the miraculous breakthrough of King Paluta, FlowKing Stone happily disclosed that he’s pleased that the work he put into the ‘Makoma’ hitmaker’s career has eventually paid off.

Watch the video below to know more…