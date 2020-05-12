- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Worship Center Prophet Ebenezer Adakwa-Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has finally come out to reveal why he doesn’t travel with airplanes.

Since Accra-based television station NET 2 started its exposé on Ghanaian preachers, a pastor who came out and revealed that Opambour can never travel on a plane.

According to him, any day that the popular man of God would pick a flight to wherever he is traveling is going to be his last day on earth.

Also Read: Opambour rains insults on Kwaku Annan and Demon Breaker

Demon Breaker whose real name is Micheal Adu explained that the spirit that Opambour uses has warned him not to travel by air and that is the reason why people have never seen him travel on a plane before.

In a new development, Opambour has reacted and has disclosed the reason why he no longer uses flight.

According to him, the assertion that he has never joined a plane before is false adding that he has flown on a plane several times that it even got to a stage where he and his entourage were asked to travel for free on the plane and even earned a bonus for his traveling.

Also Read: Opambour finally responds to Obinim’s fmr. jnr pastor accusations

Narrating what made him stop traveling on airplanes, he recounted an incident at the Kotoka International Airport where people rushed on him after he disembarked from the plane for healing as well as other spiritual directions.

This he stated cause problems at the airport for him and the airport officials adding that the car that was even meant to pick him at the airport got damaged in the process.

Watch the Video below:

Also Read: Opambour cries on live TV over Coronavirus lockdown

He mocked at the people passing that comment saying that they or their parents have never traveled by air before talk more of getting a bonus from the airline