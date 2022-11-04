Fmr Hearts of Oak Player Don Bortey aspires to coach Real Madrid, Juventus or Barcelona

- Advertisement -

Accra Hearts of Oak former star player Bernard Don Bortey has disclosed that his coaching ambitions transcend Ghana and Africa.

According to the football legend, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and Juventus are his targets in terms of aspirations in the coaching game.

Speaking in an interview on his recent appointment as a development coach of Hearts of Oak, Don Bortey said this is just the beginning of greater things he expects.

The former Black Stars player continued by explaining he would achieve his wild dream of the big teams in Europe.

“That’s not where I’m targeting, although we start from somewhere. But for me, my target is to coach Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Juventus. I said this thing on the radio some time ago, and today I’m saying it on TV. Even then, I wasn’t a coach.

I said I’ll coach Barcelona when I become a coach. Ghanaians lashed out at me me, saying I can’t. Maybe it looks huge in the eyes of humans, but it’s not huge in God’s eyes,” he said in an interview with Onua TV.

“Because the ones who are coaching these teams were players like Don Boartey, and now they are coaching. So if Don Boartey says he will be a coach, why not support me with prayers rather than criticising that I can’t do it? I know that with what I’m saying, I’m not going to give up. That is why they call me the humble Lion. I’m strong.”