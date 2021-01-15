Fmr. Kotoko defender ordained as a Fetish Priest (Photo)

- Advertisement -

A former defender for one of Ghana’s biggest clubs Kumasi Asante Augustine Sefah has now been ordained as a fetish priest per photos we’ve come across.

In the photos sighted, the defender who left the club before commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season was seen dressed in a white priest gown with powder all over his body and a leaf rope around his neck.

Augustine Sefah was with three other people when the picture in question was taken.

It is, however, not clear if the picture was photoshopped or the right-back has actually become a fetish priest in his hometown.

See the photo below: