type here...
GhPage Sports Fmr. Kotoko defender ordained as a Fetish Priest (Photo)
Sports

Fmr. Kotoko defender ordained as a Fetish Priest (Photo)

By Qwame Benedict
Fmr. Kotoko player ordained as a Fetish Priest
Augustine-Sefah
- Advertisement -

A former defender for one of Ghana’s biggest clubs Kumasi Asante Augustine Sefah has now been ordained as a fetish priest per photos we’ve come across.

In the photos sighted, the defender who left the club before commencement of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season was seen dressed in a white priest gown with powder all over his body and a leaf rope around his neck.

Augustine Sefah was with three other people when the picture in question was taken.

It is, however, not clear if the picture was photoshopped or the right-back has actually become a fetish priest in his hometown.

See the photo below:

Augustine Sefah
Augustine Sefah
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News