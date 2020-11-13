type here...
News

Fmr. President Kuffour releases touching message on JJ Rawlings’ death

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kuffour-and-Rawlings
Former President John Agyekum Kuffour has reacted to the demise of His Excellency ex-President Jerry John Rawlings issuing a press statement in effect.

Kuffour, on behalf of himself and his wife, Mrs. Theresah Kuffour in the pressor expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late ex-military man.

Again, H.E Former President Kuffour disclosed that his family were thrown into a state of shock when the news was broken to them.

READ KUFFOUR’S PRESS RELEASE;

Kuffour

Agyekum Kuffour and Jerry Rawlings had real political history in their active days. They made Ghana’s democracy a remarkable one as each contributed their quota to it’s success we see today.

The two statesmen battled for the Presidency in 1996 with Rawlings winning before Kuffour later returned to beat Atta Mills for the 2000 elections.

Despite having been in power for 20 years at the time, Rawlings reluctantly relinquished power to Kuffour which most observers agree is the moment Ghana’s democracy became firmly established.

