You are still doing follow back at your age – Diamond Appiah to Kofi Asamoah

By Qwame Benedict
Diamond Appiah has clapped back at movie maker Kofi Asamoah after the latter jumped to the defence of Despite after Diamond questioned why he didn’t buy a private jet if he wants to prove he is rich.

Troublesome Kofi After Diamond teased Asamoah, she demonstrated how much of a villager she is. Despite the fact that Diamond had purchased a Bugatti, he did not enjoy it.

After Diamond Appiah claimed a Bugatti was a cheap vehicle that fraud lads buy for fun, Kofas implicitly branded her an illiterate and lectured her on how pricey a Bugatti is.

Also Read: Despite’s Bugatti can purchase a fully-spec private jet – Kofi Asamoah

Diamond Appiah, in a swift clap back, has strewn dust and garbage all over Kofi Asamoah, which will take him a long time to clean up.

Kofi Asamoah has been dubbed a beggar who survives on handouts by the self-proclaimed millionaire.

Diamond claimed that while Kofi Asamoah’s friends were living the high life, he was stumbling around licking books for a wage.

She listed names like Emoney and Obi Cubana, and inquired whether they were not his classmates.

Diamond then questioned Kofas about how many G-wagons he claimed he owned, implying that he was shading her.

Mercedes owners, she concluded, will not squander money on cars that cannot be used on Ghana’s terrible roads.

    Source:Ghpage

