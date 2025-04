A very beautiful lady has shocked many netizens following her encounter with a Tiktoker.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the beautiful lady was asked to choose between 500k and Nigerian Tiktoker, Peller following her back.

To the surprise of many, the young lady done the unusual by choosing a follow-back over 500k.

Being taken aback, the Tiktoker continuously asked her as he increased the money to 600k, to 700k, etc, but still, the lady chose a follow-back over the money.