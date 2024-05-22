type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI have followers than all rappers in Ghana except Sarkodie- Strongman brags
Entertainment

I have followers than all rappers in Ghana except Sarkodie- Strongman brags

By Musah Abdul

Rapper Strongman has bragged that he is ahead of all rappers except Sarkodie.

Strongman was speaking in an interview with Mr. Katah on Pure FM when he made this disclosure.

When asked about Rap Fada being his God Father, strongman said there was no way the rapper could become his God father.

According to him, it is true that Rap Fada started his music journey before him, but he has never been his god father neither has he ever contributed his quota to his craft.

Whilst addressing his issue with Rap Fada, Strongman bragged that he stands tall among most his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The rapper divulged that apart from Sarkodie, who he labeled his God father, he has numbers on social media more than any other rapper.

He added that even though most rappers started before him, he has achieved more than any rapper except Sarkodie.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
75 %
4.1mph
100 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways