I have followers than all rappers in Ghana except Sarkodie- Strongman brags

Rapper Strongman has bragged that he is ahead of all rappers except Sarkodie.

Strongman was speaking in an interview with Mr. Katah on Pure FM when he made this disclosure.

When asked about Rap Fada being his God Father, strongman said there was no way the rapper could become his God father.

According to him, it is true that Rap Fada started his music journey before him, but he has never been his god father neither has he ever contributed his quota to his craft.

Whilst addressing his issue with Rap Fada, Strongman bragged that he stands tall among most his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The rapper divulged that apart from Sarkodie, who he labeled his God father, he has numbers on social media more than any other rapper.

He added that even though most rappers started before him, he has achieved more than any rapper except Sarkodie.