Fomena MP-elect makes a fresh and final demand before he crosses carpet to NPP

The MP-elect for the now famous Fomena Constituency, Lawyer Andrews Amoako Asiamah had made a fresh demand before he rejoins the NPP.

He has called for the resignation of the entire current Fomena Constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, this fresh demand is to enable him move to the side of the NPP proper in the 8 Parliament.

“The current crop of NPP executives in Fomena are corrupt, incompetent and I will not be able to work with such executives”.

Special Aide to the MP-elect, Seth Oduro speaking on behalf of Hon. Andrews on Akoma FM‘s morning show described the current executives in Fomena as failures.

He explains the executives have made it clear to them that they cannot work with lawyer Asiamah even if he crosses carpet to the NPP.

“The executives have made it clear to us that they cannot work with lawyer Asiamah even if he crosses carpet to the NPP, therefore we have advised ourselves that it is likely the executives might sabotage us”.

“That is why we are calling for their resignation as part of our conditions to rejoin the party and make it the Majority in Parliament.”