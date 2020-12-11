Fomena MP lists conditions under which he would rejoin the NPP

The stone that the builders rejected has now become the cornerstone. This is the case the MP-elect for the Fomena constituency, in the Ashanti region Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh.

He was rejected by his own party members thus the entire NPP stood against him compelling him to go to polls as an Independent Candidate as against other major political parties.

At campaign time, the President of the Republic campaigned against him but this never made him lose hope, as he still went ahead to contest and he won garnering 12,805 votes in the election.

Following his massive victory, John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling NPP, in an interview disclosed that Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for Fomena can choose to apply for membership of the NPP party if he regards it right.

“If he says he wants to join the party he should apply so that we take him through the process,” Mr John Boadu said whiles speaking with Accra-based Citi FM in an interview.

Well, the campaign team of the elected independent parliamentary candidate for Fomena has reacted to the calls by the New Patriotic Party as said by it’s General Secretary.

According to them, they are ready to meet the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on proposals to rejoin its fold but on some conditions. Due to the party’s painful rejection, they will wait for the NPP to approach them first before taking any decision.

But, as fate will have it, Mr Asiamah’s help is highly required by the NPP as he stands as a tie-breaker for the majority seat in parliament. There are no two ways about that.

Special Aid to Mr Asiamah, Seth Oduro, speaking to Nhyira FM, said any decision that will be taken will be in consultation with the Liberation Movement that supported him to victory.