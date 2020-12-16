Fomena MP rejoins the New Patriotic Party

- Advertisement -

The MP-elect for Fomena constituency in the Ashanti region Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh according to information reaching us has finally rejoined the New Patriotic Party.

The man who is described by many as a determined and focused personality won the Fomena seat even when the President stood against him during the campaign period.

He defied all odds to still move forward to contest as an Independent candidate. He won with an enviable margin that took the nation by surprise.

Despite being sidelined by his own party, Lawyer Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh has once again rejoined the NPP.

Lawyer Andrews in an interview made this known to the public. Giving reasons for his change to mind to join the ruling government, he said principle he stands for was exhibited in the just ended December 7 election.

According to him, he hopes to be welcomed warmly back into the party together with is staunch loyalists who gave him the victory.

“I’ve won for the party, I stood for a principle and that principle has been exhibited and that’s all I stood for.

I’ve won for the party and I’m going to the party and I hope the party will welcome me and my followers,” Mr. Asiamah said.

Almost everybody in the party has congratulated me but whether I’ve been congratulated or not.

I belong to the family and I’ll go back to the family and I’ll sit with the family in the eighth Parliament. I made that declaration earlier before the elections. I’ve no place to go”.

Lawyer Andrews Asiamah however, denied claims that he made certain demands before he decided to join the NPP in the 8th Parliament.

“I haven’t made any demands. I’m with my family and any issue of any demand is outside the domain,”