Food vendor exposes popular journalist who insulted her for refusing to date and feed him (Screenshots)

A young Ghanaian food vendor, Michelle Frimpong, has taken to social media to call out Paa Kwesi Schandorf for verbally abusing her after refusing his advances.

As presented by Michelle with pieces of evidence, Paa Kwesi Schandof who currently works as a writer and news editor at WTV is a bully and narcissist

In a lengthy Facebook post plus screenshots, Michelle disclosed how Paa Kwesi initially came to her DMs as a sweet person but later revealed his true colours.

According to Michelle, after he declined Paa Kwesi’s love advances, he resorted to calling her names.

Not feeling shameful, Paa Kwesi later requested money from her to buy food.

He also begged her to adopt him to feed him since he’s not financially doing well.

Michelle’s post reads…

Someone should tag this barbarian in the picture.Cos I can’t tag him I’m making this short. So this man came into my dm to drop a proposal. He claims he met me at an even he MC’ed

No problem. I didn’t accept but of course I wouldn’t be rude ..Now anytime he came into my dm to spark a convo about relationships that wouldn’t go in his favor he would resort to insults.

I ignored him . I mean one time he went as far as calling me a prostitute because his instincts were telling him I sleep with men here

It had been going on for quite sometime so I chose to ignore him. One thing about Schandorf, block him a thousand times and he’ll find any means possible to reach you just to show you his ill behavior. I ignored him entirely

Fast forward he reached out again . Being all nice again that was few days to my birthday. Asking that we talk and all . I initially thought of including him in my birthday dinner but family was involved and that couldn’t happen. The following day I reached out to him and apologized and told him I’d try to make it up to him. So he gave his time and all . On the d-day I decided to take an afternoon nap cos I was tired from the past days activities(I’d been working like a horse the past few weeks)

When I woke up it was 6. I immediately went to WhatsApp and saw his text message.

I apologized and told him you should have called. I took a nap and overslept cos I haven’t had proper rest these few weeks. But anyways at this point it’s my fault and so I’m sorry

Anuanom the insults de3 a full basket

But I wasn’t surprised cos it’s a typical Paa Kwesi Schandorf behavior. One thing about me is you need to go the extreme to get a reaction out of me . Most cases I’ll just watch you make a joke out of yourself

If I’d gotten word on the street that this is how he actually is , Paa trust me you’d know I’m a mental case

Sometimes get to know ppl out of face book also..This is who ppl look up to ?

Someone who curses a lady because I refused to be his girlfriend and wifeSomeone like this will also criticize other people

Hungry journalist. Ladies and Gentlemen your Almighty Paa Kwesi Schandorf