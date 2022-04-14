“You’re a foolish Pastor, you’ll suffer” – Ajagurajah angrily blasts & curses Akwasi Awuah (video)

- Advertisement -

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Prophet Ajagurajah has blasted Evangelist Akwasi Awuah over his latest comments on the radio.

Akwasi Awuah is currently being roasted on the internet for suggesting that church money shouldn’t be given to poor, needy and sick church members even if they are dying.

Speaking on a live radio broadcast, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah advised his colleague pastors to stop attending to their church members who are in dire financial need.

According to him, Ghanaians should understand that the money of the church doesn’t belong to the congregation but rather to the caretakers of the ministry.

This submission from Akwasi Awuah has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet most especially among many disappointed Christians.

Ajagurajah who is not happy about Akwasi Awuah’s remarks has descended heavily on him via a video.

Angrily venting his frustration, the controversial traditional leader said the remarks from such a pastor were below the belt.

According to Prophet Asiamah, the preacher to have made such comments means he’s a senseless leader.

He further went on to express his anger using some unprintable words on the person in question, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah. Watch the video below: