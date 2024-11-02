type here...
Entertainment

Foolish Stonebwoy Is Walking As A Mad Person But Many People Don’t Know- Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill


The beef between two great giants; Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy is not coming to an end anytime soon.

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has taken a swipe at his colleague, Stonebwoy following the latter’s viral video with Davido and Ruby Rose.

In a viral self-recorded video, Shatta Wale said that he does not understand why Stonebwoy always sells himself at a low cost to locust merchants.

Shatta said that even though Stonebaoy is not a small musician in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity, he always rushes to meet anyone at all who comes to Ghana.

Labeling Stonebwoy a foolish person, Shatta Wale noted that Stonebwoy is mad and depressed but it looks like Ghanaians are not seeing it, or they have seen it but have chosen not to react to it.

