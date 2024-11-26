Football legend, Charles Taylor shows off his plush living room

Ghanaian football icon, Charles ‘The Terror’ Taylor has wowed his fans and loved ones on social media by giving them a tour inside his tastefully designed living room.

The space showcases a mix of modern elegance and personal nostalgia.

It features sleek tiled floors, luxurious leather sofas, and walls adorned with photos of Taylor with notable figures such as Stonebwoy, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and Rev. Badu Kobi.

The highlight of the tour was a dedicated corner displaying the trophies and medals Taylor earned during his illustrious career.

This testament to his achievements with Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and the Black Stars was a highlight.

Having scored 19 goals in 41 national team appearances, Taylor remains one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers.

The video resonated with fans, who praised Taylor for preserving his legacy while maintaining a modern and classy home.

