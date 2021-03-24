- Advertisement -

Football official and the former manager of Togolese International Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor, identified as Madam Fussena has died after taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

According to reports, Madam Fussena and her mother on March 11, went in for the mandatory COVID vaccine but five(5) days after the jab, she started complaining of not feeling fine.

It is said that she battled with fever and Stomach pain and was admitted to a health facility where she went into a coma for a day.

She however gave up her ghost yesterday in a hospital in Accra.

Madam Fussena real name Foussena Djagba is a Ghana-based Togolese football administrator and also a one-time sports presenter of Bonjour Sports on Ghana Television.

During her days, she played active roles in the Africa football space during the day of Issa Hayatou as CAF President.

May her soul rest in peace.