Footballer dies a day he was to fly to Europe to join a new club

Kelechi Okafor, a 21-year-old footballer has lost his life the very day he was supposed to travel Europe for a new experience.

The young footballer decided to have one last training session with his team, Lion Heart Academy before he would travel to meet his new teammates.

In a training match, Okafor lost his life. He is believed to have hit his head on the pitch when he contested an aerial duel with another player.

Kelechi Okafor was expected to travel from Lagos to Azerbaijan where his club has sold him.

“The incident happened on the very day Kelechi and three others were supposed to travel to Europe. We had gone for training that day.



He went for an aerial battle. On his way down, he lost balance and hit his head on the ground. Immediately, the coaches administered first aid on him, trying to revive him.

When it didn’t yield any result, they rushed him to the hospital. But he died on the way.” – His teammate said to the Vanguard newspaper

The deceased brother had the following to say; “It’s unfortunate that Kelechi died on the same day he was supposed to travel, his flight ticket had been purchased, the flight was scheduled for 8:45 pm and he died before noon. Kelechi is the last born in our family. Our parents are alive and they are devastated by the news.“