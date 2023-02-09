type here...
Forbes Africa Billionaires: Aliko Dangote leads; Osei Despite, other rich GH men missing

Forbes Africa has released their list of the richest people in Africa, and Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote leads it.

Unfortunately, no Ghanaian was able to make it to the list, which was dominated by South Africans, North Africans, and Nigerians. Not even Osei Kwame Despite, who is regarded as one of the richest people in Ghana, made the list.

All the billionaires listed on the Forbes African Billionaires list were from just seven of the 54 countries on the continent.

For the 12th consecutive year, the richest person is Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, whose fortune decreased by $400 million to $13.5 billion. South African luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert maintained his position at No. 2 despite a decline of $300 million to $10.7 billion.

According to Forbes, stock prices and currency exchange rates were used to determine net worth. We begin with estimations of revenues or profits and use current price-to-sale or price-to-earnings ratios for comparable public companies to value privately held enterprises. Some list members experience wealth or poverty increases within weeks or even days of our measurement date.

Forbes Africa Richest Men

  1. Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) – $13.5b
  2. Johann Rupert & Family (South Africa) – $10.7B
  3. Nicky Oppenheimer & Family (South Africa) – $8.4B
  4. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $7.6B
  5. Nassef Sawiris – $7.3B
  6. Mike Adenuga – $6.3B
  7. Issad Rebrab & Family – $4.6B
  8. Naguib Sawiris – $3.3B
  9. Patrice Motsepe – $3.2B
  10. Mohamed Mansour – $2.9B
  11. Koos Beker – $2.6B
  12. Strive Masiyiwa – 1.19B
  13. Aziz Ahkannouch & family – $1.5B
  14. Mohammed Dewji – $1.5B
  15. Youseff Mansour – $1.5B
  16. Othman Benjelloun & family – $1.3B
  17. Michiel Le Roux – $1.2B
  18. Yassen Mansour – $1.1B
  19. Christoffel Wiese – $1.1b

