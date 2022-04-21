type here...
I will force you to eat toilet – Nana Agradaa to Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
Owusu Bempah and Nana Agradaa face off with each other
Rev Owusu Bempah and Nana Agradaa
Born again Christian and former fetish priestess Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has threatened to make Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah eat toilet.

The two people have been fighting each other for some time now which even forced the man of God to storm the house of Nana Agradaa with his boys.

She boasted of being the Spiritual mother of Prophet Owusu Bempah on a Facebook live on Wednesday from her newly built church.

According to Agradaa, while she was a fetish priest, she personally took Prophet Owusu Bempah to numerous locations in search of spiritual powers, therefore she knows how to destroy him.

Agradaa then vowed that she would compel him to consume toilet paper as soon as possible and that she would bring him down in the same way she had helped him rise.

She claims that she is Owusu Bempah’s worst nightmare and that she will always be his worst nightmare.

    Source:Ghpage

